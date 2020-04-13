Bassett: Fewer Testing Positive For Coronavirus

6 Percent Affirmative, Down

From 10 Percent A Week Ago

By ELIZABETH COOPER

COOPERSTOWN – Things are heading in the right direction.

Bassett Healthcare Network is seeing fewer positive tests for coronavirus in its eight-county region, Network spokeswoman Karen Huxtable-Hooker said today.

“We have been seeing some numbers trend down,” she said in an email.

The positive rate for individuals tested is now just 6 percent. That’s down from 10 percent a week ago, she said. In New York City, those numbers have been over 50 percent in some areas.

“Hopefully these trends continue,” she said.

Last week, Bassett President & CEO Bill Streck said there were now many more tests available, so most people with COVID-like symptoms can be tested if doctors deem it necessary.