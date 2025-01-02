

ZACHARY ARNOLD, PA AUTUMN CHILDERS, PA RUTU PATEL, PA STEPHEN ADKISSON, FNP ALLISON TARANTO, FNP MARYSA TORRUELLA, FNP

Bassett Healthcare Continues To Add Practitioners Across Network

Michael Rosenthal, MD

OTSEGO COUNTY—Since September, Bassett Healthcare Network has welcomed 32 new practitioners. The latest group of new recruits includes an attending physician, three physician assistants and a trio of nurse practitioners.

Michael Rosenthal, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with internal medicine at Bassett Medical Center (1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown). Dr. Rosenthal provides comprehensive medical care to patients, ages 18 years and older, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. He is currently welcoming new patients at Bassett Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenthal earned his medical degree at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Piscataway, New Jersey. His residency took place at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Zachary Arnold, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with emergency and trauma services at various network locations. Arnold provides care to patients of all ages, including diagnosis and treatment of very serious illness and injury, as part of the Emergency Medicine Team.

Arnold earned his master’s degree as a physician assistant from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Autumn Childers, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with emergency and trauma services at various network locations. Childers provides care to patients of all ages, including diagnosis and treatment of very serious illness and injury, as part of the Emergency Medicine Team.

Childers earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in Provo, Utah. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Rutu Patel, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with digestive diseases at Bassett Medical Center (1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown). Patel provides comprehensive medical care to patients 18 years and older, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more.

Patel earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Florham Park, New Jersey. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Stephen Adkisson, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner with family medicine at Bassett Health Center Clinton (34 Chenango Avenue North, Clinton). Adkisson provides comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. He is currently welcoming new patients at Bassett Health Center Clinton.

Adkisson earned his master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Utica University in Utica. He is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Allison Taranto, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner with family medicine at Bassett Health Center Sherburne (20 Chapel Street, Sherburne). Allison provides comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She is currently welcoming new patients at Bassett Health Center Sherburne.

Taranto earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Seattle University in Seattle, Washington. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Marysa Torruella, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner with family medicine at Bassett Health Center Edmeston-Burlington (15 Turner Lane, Edmeston). Marysa provides comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She is currently welcoming new patients at Bassett Health Center Edmeston-Burlington.

Torruella earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Utica University in Utica. She is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Information on each of Bassett’s practitioners can be found using the “Find a Doctor” tool, located at https://www.bassett.org/providers.