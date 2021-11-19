Bassett Healthcare Network Gives Gratitude Bonuses to Employees

Cooperstown, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network announced today that full- and part-time employees across the health system will receive substantial gratitude bonuses, made possible in large part through a generous donation from the Scriven Foundation. Bassett Medical Center board chair Jane Forbes Clark was instrumental in advocating for the funding.

The bonus comes as a thank you to Bassett Healthcare Network’s nearly 5,000 caregivers and practitioners for their dedication and hard work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our caregivers and practitioners have worked tirelessly through this deadly pandemic,” says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, President and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “They continue to exhibit amazing courage in the face of unthinkable hardship with lasting pandemic response efforts and nationwide staffing shortages. Further, for nearly a year, Bassett’s caregivers and practitioners have been committed to vaccinating our communities, working day and night. The work they are doing for our patients, community, and each other is truly lifesaving.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Scriven Foundation and Jane Forbes Clark for their ongoing support of our caregivers, practitioners, health system, and community.”