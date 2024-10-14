Bassett Healthcare Network Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics

DELHI and NORWICH—Bassett Healthcare Network is hosting the following flu vaccine clinics for existing patients and/or community members. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated every flu season, which typically runs through the fall and winter, often peaking between December and February.

O’Connor Hospital (460 Andes Road, Delhi)

October 16 from noon to 4:00 P.M.

October 24 from noon to 4:00 P.M.

Appointment only. All community members who are interested should call (607) 746-0307 for more information and to register.

Norwich Health Center (55 Calvary Drive, Norwich)

October 25 in the afternoon only

Appointment only. All existing patients who are interested should call (607) 336-6362 for more information and to register.

Can’t attend one of these clinics? Contact your primary care provider or make an appointment at one of Bassett’s outpatient pharmacies by dialing 1-800-BASSETT (1-800-227-7388).

If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card with you. These flu shots are offered to patients who are 18 years old or older.

Please keep in mind, people in the following groups are at the highest risk of flu complications:

People with serious long-term health problems, like lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease, and blood disorders

People with immune system weakness, including those receiving cancer treatment, long-term steroid therapy, and those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS or other immune diseases

People 50 years of age or older

If you are unsure whether a flu shot is right for you, contact your primary care practitioner.