BERINA ADVIC, PA-C MATTHEW FAIRBANK, PA NATALIE HYDE, PA CASSANDRA MOFFATT, FNP JANINE VELARDI, PA ALEXYS VISCOMI, PNP

Bassett Healthcare Network Welcomes Six More Practitioners

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network welcomed six new healthcare practitioners during the months of April and May.

Berina Avdic, PA-C, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Emergency and Trauma Services at various network locations. Avdic provides care to patients of all ages, including diagnosis and treatment of very serious illness and injury, as part of the Emergency Medicine Team.

Avdic earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from D’Youville University in Buffalo. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Matthew Fairbank, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Cardiovascular Services at various network locations. Fairbank will be providing cardiovascular care to patients, ages 18 years and older.

Fairbank earned his degree as a physician assistant from Albany Medical College–Hudson Valley Community College in Albany. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Natalie Hyde, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Dermatology at Bassett Hartwick Seminary Specialty Services, 4580 State Highway 28, Milford, and Bassett Oneonta Specialty Services, 1 Associate Drive, Oneonta.

Hyde earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Cassandra Moffatt, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner with Emergency and Trauma Services at various network locations. Moffatt provides care to patients of all ages, including diagnosis and treatment of very serious illness and injury, as part of the Emergency Medicine Team.

Moffatt earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Janine Velardi, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with Orthopedics at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown.

Velardi earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Alexys Viscomi, PNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a nurse practitioner with Pediatrics at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. Viscomi provides care to pediatric patients admitted to Bassett Medical Center in Pediatrics and the Birthing Center, including diagnosis and treatment of illness, prescriptions, specialist referrals following a patient’s hospital stay, and more.

Viscomi earned her master’s degree as a pediatric nurse practitioner from SUNY Upstate Medical University College of Medicine in Syracuse. She is board-certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.