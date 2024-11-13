Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bassett Medical Center’s Clinic Entrance Reopens After Construction

COOPERSTOWN—After several months of construction, the main entrance of Bassett Medical Center’s clinic building has reopened. Work on the canopy is complete, fences are down, and the drive is once again open to traffic.

Leaders at Bassett Medical Center are thankful to the Facilities Department and everyone who had a hand in the completion of this project, as well as the patients, caregivers, and visitors for their patience and flexibility while work was underway, officials said.

