Bassett Recognizes Six Nurses with Prestigious DAISY Award

COOPERSTOWN—Six Bassett Healthcare Network nurses have been honored with DAISY Awards. The quarterly awards recognize nurses across the network for their commitment to providing patients and families with compassion and excellence in clinical care. Each honoree receives a certificate, a hand-crafted statue, a pin to wear on their ID badges, flowers, and various benefits from the DAISY Foundation.

The DAISY Award is an international program of the DAISY Foundation to celebrate and recognize outstanding nurses. Nurses can be nominated by anyone—including patients, family members, other nurses and peers, clinicians, or staff—who experience or observe extraordinarily compassionate care being provided by a nurse. The DAISY Award Program is celebrated across all types of clinical areas: in the hospital, in clinics, in school-based health centers, and in long-term care facilities.

“There is a special joy in giving out these awards,” reflected Julie Rose, BSN, RN who serves as Bassett’s DAISY Award coordinator. “Each recipient’s manager and coworkers are told ahead of time, but the honorees themselves don’t find out until they are suddenly surrounded by leadership, coworkers, and friends. It makes each award feel like the start of a surprise party.”

Bassett Healthcare Network’s most recent honorees are (scroll down for provided photos):

Thomas Zegarelli, RN, Bassett Medical Center—Intensive Care Unit:

“Thomas was very supportive of all our questions and supporting our needs. We were in and out of the room often, and he kept in communication with us over the course of a couple of hours. He allowed us the perfect amount of space and support during this time of need for our family.”

Misty Webster, RN, Bassett Medical Center—Radiology:

“Misty was just very encouraging. She understood my concerns about the test and told me what to expect, putting my mind at ease. She also took the time to listen. She was very calm and explained everything happening to me in a manner that made it not-so-scary.”

Lorah Groh, LPN, O’Connor Hospital—Specialty Clinic:

“Lorah’s patients trust her. Thanks to her kind, compassionate care, one patient’s wound has made extensive improvement. Lorah has gone above and beyond with this patient, and it shows in the interactions during treatment.”

John Heney, RN, Bassett Heart Care Institute—Anticoagulation Clinic at FoxCare Center:

“John is always attentive to patients’ needs and continuously strives to maintain excellence in patient care. He has been worthy of the DAISY Award for some time, as I can recount numerous interactions where he has gone above and beyond to deliver stellar patient care.”

Rachel Gural, RN, Cobleskill Regional Hospital—Emergency Room:

“Rachel took me and my husband through a very scary and dark situation with the most loving, caring, funny, and compassionate care I could ever have hoped for in an ER. Rachel was at my side frequently, explaining what would happen in a way that didn’t make me MORE nervous. She made sure I was warm and as comfortable as possible.”

Grace Burgin, RN, A.O. Fox Hospital—Inpatient Unit:

“Grace is very responsible and compassionate in her work. She goes out of her way to make you feel like a family member. She’s always available to assist you in any way. She deserves this honor to show her she has a special place in our hearts.”

Learn more about Bassett’s DAISY Awards and nominate someone today at https://www.bassett.org/patients-visitors/recognize-employee/daisy-award.