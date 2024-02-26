Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bassett To Hold Remembrance Service

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network will host a remembrance service this Thursday for parents, families and caregivers who have lost pregnancies or children. Bassett’s Spiritual Care Team will lead the open service on Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m. in the Clark Auditorium at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. A virtual option is also available; more information can be found at bassett.org/memorial. Those planning to attend in person are asked to RSVP by Monday, February 26 to gerald.paciello@bassett.org. Names of loved ones departed can be sent in ahead of time to be read aloud during the candle-lighting ceremony.

