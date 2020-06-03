Bassett Uses Parking Lot As Patients Return

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Your car is the new waiting room, said Dr. Steven Heneghan, Bassett Healthcare’s chief clinical officer.

“Before you come in, someone will call you the day before and screen for symptoms, travel, et cetera,” he said. “The day of, you’ll be asked to wait in your car until staff calls you in. You’ll get your temperature taken, then be escorted to an exam room.”

With COVID-19 cases dwindling – Heneghan reports that only one person remains hospitalized and there have been no new hospitalizations in seven weeks – Bassett Hospital has reopened for “85 percent” of procedures, including elective surgeries.

“There are very few things we aren’t doing, and everything we’re doing is with higher safety precautions,”

he said.

Having people wait in their cars is just one way that Bassett is continuing to minimize exposure to COVID-19. “It’s about creating these basic safety points,” he said. “That way, we minimize congestion.”

However, for those who were dropped off or used public transportation, waiting rooms are still available, at a lower capacity. “Some of the chairs are partitioned off,” said Heneghan. “We want everyone to feel safe and know that if they’re sitting in our waiting room, they’re not sitting next to someone.”

Every visitor to any Bassett Healthcare clinic must wear a mask and have their temperature taken at the door, as well as answer a series of questions about symptoms and travel.

“We try to have enough people on staff so that no one has to wait in line,” he said. “But at some times, like 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., there are more people waiting for appointments, so we have markers on the floor to make sure people are spread out.”