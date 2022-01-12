Bassett’s Dr. LeCates ‘transitioning away’ from Network leadership

Bassett Medical Center President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. William LeCates is moving on, announcing to colleagues today (January 12) his plans to transition away from his leadership role at Bassett Healthcare to pursue a new opportunity in New York City.

Bassett Healthcare Network Director of Marketing and Communications Angie Blair said Dr. LeCates will remain with Bassett as its Northern Region Executive through April 30, 2022, to ensure “continuity of leadership as we move forward.”

She said Dr. LeCates will maintain close professional ties to Bassett, leaving his leadership role but remaining clinically active within the Network’s nephrology department.

“Obviously we’re sad to see him leave but we’re thrilled for him in his new path,” Ms. Blair said. “He’s is a true pillar of his community and we wish him and his family nothing but the very best.”