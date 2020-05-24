Beaches, RV Parks Campgrounds Open On Memorial Day

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Sunday, May 24

LONG ISLAND – State beaches will be open for Memorial Day, Governor Cuomo said in today’s briefing. RV parks and campgrounds are also open.

“We’re at the beach,” the governor said at this morning’s daily briefing. “What do New Yorkers do Memorial Day Weekend?”

He continued, “We remind all New Yorkers to be smart in what they’re doing. We’re now decidedly in the reopening phase and we’ve been following the numbers from day one. No emotions. Following the science, not the politics. This is not a political ideology question. This is a public health question. It’s about a disease, stopping the disease, stopping the spread of the disease and that’s science, it’s not politics. ”

The governor also announced:

• New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps in state while following appropriate health protocols.

• Members of the state’s Blue-Ribbon Commission focused on improving telehealth and broadband access using new, innovative technologies. The Blue-Ribbon Commission is being chaired by former CEO and Executive Chairman of Google and founder of Schmidt Futures, Eric Schmidt.

• The Mid-Hudson Region is still on track to enter phase one of reopening on Tuesday, and Long Island is still on track to reopen on Wednesday if deaths continue to decline. Both regions’ contact tracing operations are expected to be online by those dates.

• The MTA will be taking steps to protect Long Island Rail Road customers as Long Island moves towards phase one of reopening. The MTA is cleaning and disinfecting trains and buses daily, and the LIRR is ready to add more cars to trains to help with social distancing. The Governor also reminded New Yorkers that wearing a mask or face covering is mandatory when riding on public transportation systems.

• More than 10,000 households on Long Island have received Nourish New York products. Additionally, six new Nourish New York distributions are scheduled for Long Island this week. The Nourish New York Initiative provides relief by purchasing food and products from Upstate farms and directs them to the populations who need them most through New York’s network of food banks. The state is also asking any philanthropies or foundations that would like to help the state’s food banks to contact COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

• Veterinarian practices will also be allowed to open in all regions beginning Tuesday.