Letter from Bruce Beckert

Conservatives: Get Out and Vote

It’s documented that liberals do a better job of getting out and voting than conservatives. Liberals on average are more aggressive than conservatives and their aggressiveness in voting has contributed to bringing our country to where it is now.

Our Democratic party has totally turned against our country since the Kennedy days. In the Kennedy days, the Democrats cared about our country, but had a little different view on how to proceed than the Republicans. Rush Limbaugh said, before his passing, that Democrats and Republicans no longer have any meeting ground: The globalists have achieved full control of the Democratic party and are using the party to get this country out of their way.

Conservatives have a larger than ever responsibility to protect our country and rights for our grandchildren and future generations. Once we lose what we have, there will be no coming back. November 5 will be the deciding day of which way we will go and what we will have to look forward to and leave our grandchildren. God very well may be behind our great country, but he works through us, so plenty of responsibility is in our hands right now.

I and many others have not been sleeping well for some time. We no longer have the leeway to sit back and leave this election to chance.

We must be aggressive like never before and support the folks like Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. and many more that have come over to support Trump. They recognize how critical this election is. Let’s show God and the world our determination. Our effort will go down in history as saving this country and the rest of the world.

Bruce Beckert

South New Berlin