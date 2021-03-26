Bells Will Be Tolled, Once For Each Local C-19 Victim

By: Jim Kevlin  03/26/2021  4:14 pm
Congregationalists Plan Tribute Saturday

ONEONTA – Members of Oneonta’s First Congregational Church will ring the church bell at noon Saturday (tomorrow) to mark the anniversary of the Otsego County’s first COVID-19 death.

The bell will be rung one time for each local COVID victim.  As of this afternoon, there were 55, according to the county Health Department.

The county’s first victim was Brenda L. Utter, 63, of Morris, who passed away at Bassett Hospital on March 27, 2020.

