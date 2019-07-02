Berman New President Of Cooperstown Rotary

By: Jim Kevlin  07/02/2019  12:33 pm
At this hour, Gene Berman is presiding at his first meeting as president of the Cooperstown Rotary Club at the weekly meeting at The Otesaga. With him are, from left, Treasurer Patrick Kinley, Vice President Helmut Michelitsch, next year’s president Richard Sternberg, Berman, Secretary Margaret Savoie and outgoing president Vicki Gates.  Since retiring to Cooperstown, Berman and wife Judy Greenberg have been active in community life; he is currently chairing the village Planning Board. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

