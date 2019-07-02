Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Berman New President Of Cooperstown Rotary Berman New President Of Cooperstown Rotary 07/02/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Berman New President Of Cooperstown Rotary At this hour, Gene Berman is presiding at his first meeting as president of the Cooperstown Rotary Club at the weekly meeting at The Otesaga. With him are, from left, Treasurer Patrick Kinley, Vice President Helmut Michelitsch, next year’s president Richard Sternberg, Berman, Secretary Margaret Savoie and outgoing president Vicki Gates. Since retiring to Cooperstown, Berman and wife Judy Greenberg have been active in community life; he is currently chairing the village Planning Board. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Young Artists Entertain Cooperstown Rotary Wild Cooperstown OFO President Dan Maskin President Of Oneonta Rotary