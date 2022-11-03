Best Bets: 11-03-22

Former Oneonta resident Arjun Verma is returning to the area from San Francisco for a sitar concert on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

Arjun Verma began learning sitar at age 5 from his father, the late Roop Verma, an internationally performing sitarist who had studied with Maestros Ali Akbar Khan and Ravi Shankar. Hailed by “The New York Times” as a “fine sitarist,” Arjun shares the jewels of his cultural heritage in a manner that is fresh, modern, and relevant, while maintaining a high standard of traditional integrity. His performance repertoire has stretched the limits of the sitar as an instrument, and his recording and composing work has adapted Indian classical music effectively for TV, opera, and documentary film.

Arjun Verma’s performance, presented by the Oneonta Concert Association, is $25.00 for general admission and $6.00 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door; from Oneonta ticket outlets at Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main Street, and The Eighth Note Music Store at 10 South Main Street; or online at www.oneontaconcertassociation.org.

The Catskill Community Players, celebrating their 48th year, will present Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy, “Exhibit This!” at the Wieting Theatre November 4-6. The Wieting is located at 168 Main Street, Worcester. Show times are November 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. on November 5 and 6.

This unique production, featuring 13 comedic short plays and monologues based on exhibits at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, was a number one pick in “New York Magazine.” The cast includes local favorites and many newcomers: Ben Friedell, Diane Stammel, Mark Murphy, Diana Friedell, Carol Dean, Maria Johnson, Gary Koutnik, Ben Magill, Becky Maeder-Chien, Charlie Reiman, Caitlin Liberati, Christine Juliano, Lee Lattimer, Abbey Koutnik, Andy Puritz, Kath Roth, Lissa Sidoli, Rosemary Summers, and Kathy Varadi.

“Exhibit This!” is under the direction of Nancy Bondurant Couch and co-produced by Diana Friedell, Lissa Sidoli, and J Lentner. The set is designed and built by Charlie Reiman. General admission is $20—$15 for seniors and students—and can be obtained in advance online through Eventbrite or at the door. Home-baked refreshments will be sold during intermission to benefit the Worcester Woman’s Club. To learn more about CCP, visit http://catskillplayers.org/.