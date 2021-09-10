Best Bets by Larissa Ryan: Ride for Sept. 11

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, ride your motorcycle with the Legion and the Red Knights, Chapter 44. All proceeds go to scholarships for the children of veterans since the 9/11 attacks. Cost is $20/participant. At the American Legion, Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Registration is from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. For info: 607-547-0494 or visit https://www.alrpost259.org/legacy.

Bring the family for a morning of fun at the Springfield Library. For the kids, there will be a scavenger hunt through the library’s historical society collection, and the LEGO Club will have LEGOs available to build buildings from New York City. For the adults, there will be a taped interview with local author/historian Noel Dries who helped establish Hyde Hall. There will also be a discussion of 9/11 as a memorial and everyone will be asked ‘Where were you Sept. 11, 2001?’ At the Springfield Library, 129 County Route 129A in Springfield Center. From 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11. For info: 315-858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/.

Hop on Zoom for this “Voices of the Game” session with Brooklyn native Hall of Famer Joe Torre. He will be discussing his career as a baseball player and the team manager for the New York Yankees, especially his experience on Sept. 11, 2001. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. For info: 607-547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-joe-torre-remembers-9-11.

Bring out your canoe, kayak, or paddleboard for a guided float down the Butternut Creek with the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Friends of Butternut Creek. Learn about the natural and human history of our area on this relaxing four-mile float. All ages welcome. There will be OCCA watercraft available. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring food/water/sunscreen. Free, registration required. Begins at Bailey Rd. in Gilbertsville. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. For info: 607-547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/.

Adults age 21 and older are invited for a tour of the lighting at Hyde Hall. Explore the decades of how people lit their homes, from candles to gas to electric. There will also be samples of historic cocktails paired with each lighting device. Cost, $30/person. At Hyde Hall, 1527 County Route 31 in Springfield. At 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. For info: 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/.

The Fly Creek Methodist Quilters present annual show ‘Draping the Pews’ with the quilts they’ve been working on all year. There are 80+ lap quilts on show. The show is free, there will be a basket to donate to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Donors will be entered to win a lap quilt of their choice. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Rd 26, Fly Creek. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Fly Creek Area Historical Society presents a tribute to Patsy Cline featuring a 5-piece band performing American classics. Tickets are $20/person. At the FCAHS, 210 Cemetery Rd. in Fly Creek at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. For info: 607-547-9334 or e-mail flycreeksherl@gmail.com.