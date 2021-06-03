Best Bets: June 3, 2021

BEST BETS

Decorate your car for pride and join the Otsego Pride Alliance to parade down Main Street Oneonta. Will be followed by socially distanced remembrance ceremony for the LGBTQ+ community in Neahwa Park. Begins at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5. Call 607-386-1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/.

The Oneonta Community Arts Network hosts its annual mansion art show in which local artists have created works based on the theme of “Isolation.” Come see what their takes on this shared experience from this past year have been from the political to the personal, formal, or otherwise. Opening is at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org.

Support a hometown baseball team, the Oneonta Outlaws, at their home opener against the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Cost is $5 for adults. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, Oneonta at 7 p.m., Friday, June 4. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/.

Come take a trip back to the “Little Shop of Horrors,” the cult classic musical about one man finding love only to discover the terrible price of making a deal with a killer plant. Presented by the CCS Thespians. Reservations. Masks required. Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Middle/High School at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, June 3, 4 and 5, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Join OCCA with your own kayak, or rent one, to pull invasive water plants out of Goodyear Lake. Water chestnuts have been taking over the stump portion and volunteers are needed to pull them out and help protect this body of water. Bring sunscreen, water and be prepared to get wet and dirty. Meet at Goodyear Lake Fishing Access, Route 28, Portlandville, from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 5. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org.

Come down to the Springfield Library to help it celebrate its 125th year. Find your next great read at the book sale, explore at the open house and let the kids have fun in the craft corner. Springfield Library, 129 County Route 29A in Springfield from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 5. Call 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/adult-programs/.

This is the last chance to visit the Oneonta Federated Garden Club in Huntington Park to pick up plants grown locally in members’ gardens. The event also includes a garden shed, where you can find gently used gardening tools. Rescheduled from May 29, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 5. Visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/.

Researchers and academics will be at the Baseball Hall of Fame presenting and discussing their work on baseball and how it relates to American culture and society. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame and SUNY Oneonta. Program will be on Zoom exclusively. Cost is $50/non-members. Registration required. Begins 9 a.m., Friday, June 4, ends 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-cooperstown-symposium-2021?date=0.

Have fun around the fire with your friends, enjoy a beer and listen to live performances at Fire Pit Friday, presented by Brewery Ommegang. This week will feature a performance by The Council Rock Band, a local favorite performing rock-n-roll music. Catch the outdoor show at Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Route 33 in Middlefield. 7 – 10 p.m. Friday, June 4. 607-280-2900 or visit www.ommegang.com/concerts-events/.