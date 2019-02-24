Beware Of High Wind Into Monday Evening

Otsego County is under a High Wind Warning through 7 p.m. Monday, with peak winds from this evening through tomorrow afternoon.

Winds from the west are expected to range from 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65, according to the National Weather Service.

That means tree and power lines could be knocked down, and the state Department of Transportation issued a reminder: During power outages, intersections with traffic signals become four-way stops.