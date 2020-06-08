BIG APPLE’S BACK, CUOMO DECLARES

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Monday, June 9

NEW YORK – As New York City entered Phase One of reopening today, Governor Cuomo announced the Big Apple is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care in its recently embattled hospitals.

He also announced the state is opening 14 new temporary testing sites at churches located in communities particularly impacted by COVID-19, in partnership with Northwell Health and SOMOS Community Care. The state is continuing to focus efforts on reducing the infection rate of COVID-19 in New York City hotspot neighborhoods that have been impacted the most by the virus.

And he reminded New Yorkers who have participated in recent protests, like those in Otsego County, to get tested for COVID-19. There are now more than 240 testing sites in New York City, and the state is prioritizing 15 testing sites across the city for individuals who have participated in recent protests. More information on where and how to get tested for COVID-19 is available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov.

The Governor also announced the MTA is accelerating construction on $2 billion in capital projects during this period of reduced ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects include:

Launching the rehabilitation of the F Train’s Rutgers Tube with the contract awarded in July – four years ahead of the original schedule;

Accelerating 11 ADA stations, including adding 24 new elevators;

Rehabilitating the 138th Street Grand Concourse Station, which will be completed one month early in October 2020; and

Accelerating repairs of steel and concrete defects and leaks within the 2/3, 4/5 Train’s Eastern Parkways Line in Brooklyn and shaving 10 months off the project by increasing work up to 25 percent during overnight closures.

Governor Cuomo also announced the launch of the ‘It’s Up to Us, New York’ Campaign on MTA buses and trains and billboards across the region as well as on billboards throughout the state and through an integrated social media campaign to remind New Yorkers to do their part to continue fighting the COVID-19 virus. The Governor also reminded New Yorkers that masks are mandatory when riding public transportation systems and that New Yorkers should follow all guidelines and protocols when riding, including maintaining social distancing to the extent possible, using hand sanitizer and observing decal guidance.