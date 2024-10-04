During the Big Squeeze event this Saturday, October 5, Bassett’s Cancer Services Program will host an information table from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing program details and early breast cancer detection education. (Photo provided)

Big Squeeze To Benefit Bassett Healthcare Network’s Cancer Fund

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard will host its annual “Big Squeeze” fund-raising event this Saturday, October 5 in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The mill will donate proceeds from Saturday’s sales of cider in gallons and halves to the Bassett Healthcare Network through the Friends of Bassett initiative.

During the Big Squeeze event, Bassett’s Cancer Services Program will host an information table from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing program details and early breast cancer detection education.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive information about free cancer screenings for underinsured and uninsured women over 40 and men over 45, provided by a CSP recruiter on-site. Qualifying individuals are able to access a range of services, including mammograms, pelvic exams, clinical breast exams, pap tests, and HPV testing as needed.

Walk-in appointments will be available for both insured and uninsured individuals due for screening, and take-home colon cancer screening kits will be provided to eligible participants.

“This successful Big Squeeze fundraiser allows our venue to promote the early detection of breast cancer,” said Bill Michaels, owner of the Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard. “We’ve sadly lost several friends and team members to breast cancer, and we take pride in the mill’s role in supporting local cancer patients’ needs.

“Bassett’s dedication to cancer detection and treatment is evident in their annual provision of over 19,800 mammograms and 25,500 ultrasounds,” Michaels added.

Bassett Healthcare Network is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its patients and communities. In alignment with its mission, the organization’s hospitals provide compassionate care to all individuals, regardless of their financial circumstances. The Bassett Cancer Center, in particular, benefits from the support of generous donors who have established funds such as the Bob Simon & Loretta Anagnost Fund and the Saint Agatha Foundation, aimed at aiding patients undergoing cancer treatment.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, the mill will offer more than eight varieties of New York State-grown apples. A study by Cornell University has highlighted a dozen compounds in apple peels, known as triterpenoids, which exhibit the ability to inhibit or eliminate cancer cells in laboratory cultures.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard is located at 288 Goose Street in Fly Creek. For more information about the Big Squeeze event on Saturday, visit www.flycreekcidermill.com.