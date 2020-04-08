By: Jim Kevlin  04/08/2020  5:00 pm
BILL GATES: It’s Gotta End, Maybe By The End Of April

On Fox News Sunday this week, Bill Gates told host Chris Wallace social distancing may have the coronavirus in retreat by the end of this month, at a toll far less than the 100,000-230,000 being predicted. Read the account in The Hill.  This photo is from the Microsoft founder’s famous 2025 Ted Talk when he predicted a pandemic was forthcoming.

