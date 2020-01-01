Bill Peeters, 80; Worked For Town, County Highway Departments

BURLINGTON FLATS – William “Bill” Myron Peeters, 80, former Town of Burlington highway superintendent and a 34-year employee of the county High Department, passed unexpectedly at his home in Burlington Flats, on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019.

Bill was born May 31, 1939, in Westford. He was married to wife Linda Lee Peeters for 36 years, marrying her on March 26, 1983 in Milford. She and three children survive.

In addition to working for Otsego County and the Town of Burlington, Bill also worked part-time for Hyde Bay Park for several years before retiring 10 years ago. Bill and Linda resided at their current residence in Burlington Flats for the last 36 years.

Bill was married to Elizabeth Hundt and had four children, William Myron Peeters, Philip O. Peeters and wife Cheryl Peeters, Tom Peeters and wife Connie Peeters, Linda Benjamin and spouse Paul Benjamin. Also surviving are many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Bill is survived by brother Martin Peeters and wife Dana Peeters, brother Richard Peeters and wife Jeanette Peeters, and sister Delphine Peeters pre-deceased spouse Joe Kerzick of Westford.

Bill is pre-deceased by mother Emma Pitcher, father Martin Peeters, and by a brother Henry Myron Peeters.

To those who wish to give their condolences, the family will be at Bill and Linda’s residence from 11-3 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Donations may be made to the Edmeston Fire Department or the Edmeston Emergency Squad in memory of Bill.

Arrangements are entrusted to Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South street Edmeston, NY.