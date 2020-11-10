Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Blaze Destroys Fly Creek Barn Blaze Destroys Fly Creek Barn 11/10/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Blaze Destroys Fly Creek Barn Firefighters from Fly Creek arrived on the scene of a fully-involved barn fire at 12:40 p.m. this afternoon at 399 Hoke Road, Fly Creek, according to Rob O’Brien, Otsego Count 911 coordinator. No injuries were reported, and the fire was out just before 2:30 p.m., with no cause yet determined. Mutual aid was provided by Cooperstown, Hartwick, Hartwick Seminary, Schuyler Lake and Richfield fire departments. (Bill Michaels for AllOTSEGO.com)