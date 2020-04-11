Blooming Cross Flowers At Cooperstown Church

Merrilyn O’Connell, right, and Rena Lull, members of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church congregation, began decorating a Blooming Cross this afternoon in the church’s front lawn at Chestnut and Glen. By this evening, the cross was in full flower, as passersby stopped and added a flower from the bin next to the cross. People are encouraged to continue to do so through Easter Sunday until all the flowers have been placed. For Methodists, the flowering of the cross represents the transition from Good Friday to Easter. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)