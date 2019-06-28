By: Jim Kevlin  06/28/2019  10:19 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleBoard President Susan Ward Praised For 18 Years Of Service

Board President Susan Ward Praised For 18 Years Of Service

 06/28/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

MILFORD GRADUATION 2019

Board President Susan Ward

Praised For 18 Years Of Service

Susan Ward, who is retiring as president after 18 years on the Milford Central school board, receives an engraved clock from Superintendent of Schools Mark Place at this evening’s commencement exercises for 43 members of the Class of 2019. As is traditional at MCS, graduate Garrett Mertz, inset, present his mother with a bouquet of flowers after receiving his diplomas. So begins a weekend of graduations around Otsego County, including Oneonta at 10:45 Saturday and Cooperstown Central at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.