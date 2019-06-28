Board President Susan Ward Praised For 18 Years Of Service

MILFORD GRADUATION 2019

Susan Ward, who is retiring as president after 18 years on the Milford Central school board, receives an engraved clock from Superintendent of Schools Mark Place at this evening’s commencement exercises for 43 members of the Class of 2019. As is traditional at MCS, graduate Garrett Mertz, inset, present his mother with a bouquet of flowers after receiving his diplomas. So begins a weekend of graduations around Otsego County, including Oneonta at 10:45 Saturday and Cooperstown Central at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)