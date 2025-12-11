Board Proceeds with NY Forward Projects, Seeks Route 28 Speed Limit Decrease

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

At the November 17 Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees meeting, officials focused on several parking and traffic issues.

The board voted to express its intention to sign a project proposal from the company Passero under the NY Forward grant for $220,800.00. The project includes pedestrian and ADA enhancements in downtown Cooperstown.

Passero’s project proposal included improving access and circulation on Fowler Way, building sidewalks on Grove Street, a pedestrian redesign on Hoffman Lane, and improving pedestrian conditions on Pioneer Alley with pavers.

The board also voted to send a letter to the New York State Department of Transportation requesting a decrease in speed limit for portions of State Route 28 South approaching the village.

“The Board has received multiple concerns from residents and visitors regarding vehicle speeds in this area, particularly the section north of Linden Avenue,” the letter included in meeting documents reads in part.

Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk reported that the cost to the village for trolleys would be increasing to around $20,000.00-$25,000.00 per year in a five-year contract, too high for the current budget. The board voted to inform the Otsego County government that the village would be unable to fund the increase.

“I think we need to discuss, at some point further, whether the village wants to continue the trolley under a shorter contract,” Falk said, “or whether we are interested in stepping away from that three-part arrangement we have with the county.”

The board voted to go to bid for the South End project, a Chestnut Street water project. Trustees also voted to remove certain EV parking from near Doubleday Field and bus/RV parking from the nearby Fowler Lot. Officials had previously approved four new EV charging spaces in the Fowler Lot.

The board set a public hearing for the next meeting, on Monday, December 15, to consider an amendment to Subdivision Law to abbreviate the process for minor property lot line changes. Officials also announced that Cooperstown Police hired a new part-time officer.