BOB WOOD TO RETIRE

After 27 Years Of Public Service, Veteran Oneonta Supervisor To Serve Out His Term

Veteran Oneonta Town Supervisor Bob Wood this morning began to tell friends and associates he plans to retire at the end of the year.

His retirement will end 27 years in public service, including four years on the city's Common Council (1991-95) and, since 2008, as supervisor of Otsego County's largest town.

In an interview this morning, he said he plans to complete his public service on a high note, with completion of an $8+ million water system to service Southside and a $3+ million town highway garage.

As of today, he said, he has 299 days left on the job. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

ALL DETAILS OF BOB WOOD'S LIFE, CAREER IN NEXT WEEK'S HOMETOWN ONEONTA