By: Jim Kevlin  02/07/2019  2:38 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleBOCES Unveils Plaque In Fallen GI’s Memory

BOCES Unveils Plaque In Fallen GI’s Memory

 02/07/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

BOCES Unveils Plaque

In Fallen GI’s Memory

Michael Mayne’s Family At Ceremony

ONC BOCES Principal Ryan DeMars, top photo,  examines the plaque dedicated yesterday at the Milford campus in memory of Army Cpl. Michael L. Mayne of Burlington Flats, who died Feb. 23, 2009, a decade ago, while  serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In Corporal Mayne’s memory, BOCES Assistant Superintendent Joe Booan led a candlelight ceremony, which was attended by his parents, Lee and Cathy, inset photo.  Mayne, then 21, was killed by insurgents while on patrol in Balad, near Baghdad. Killed with him were two other American soldiers, Cpl. Michael Alleman, 31, of Logan, Utah, and Cpl. Zachary Nordemeyer, 21, of Indianapolis, as well as an interpreter. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO; BOCES)

