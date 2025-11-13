Boil Water Advisory Has Been Lifted

VILLAGE OF MILFORD—Mayor Brian Pokorny announced, as of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, November 13, that the Village of Milford Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

Village officials, in consultation with the New York State Health Department, had issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until further notice for all residents and businesses served by the Milford Village public water system on Sunday, November 9.

According to an e-mail from Pokorny on Sunday, routine water quality testing had indicated that the chlorine residual level in the water distribution system had dropped below acceptable minimums in some areas of the village. Chlorine is essential for disinfection and preventing the growth of harmful bacteria, Pokorny said.