Boil Water Notice Issued for Village of Milford

MILFORD—Village of Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Village of Milford, effective from 3 p.m. today, January 10, until further notice.

According to an e-mail from Pokorny, at about 10 a.m. this morning, the water system lost pressure due to repairs being made on a water main break on West Main Street.

“When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water,” the notice reads. “Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.”

Village residents are cautioned to boil their water before using.

“Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using,” Pokorny instructed, “or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

“It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 48 hours until the problem is fixed. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water,” Pokorny said.

The water main break is being repaired, according to Pokorny.

“Once we repair the leak we will be flushing about a 100-foot section of the water main that may be contaminated. Once that section is flushed, we will be opening all valves to the system,” he wrote.

When the Department of Health says village officials can start testing the water they will do so, Pokorny added, and samples will be sent to the lab.

“Once the tests come back clean, we will notify the public and drop the boil water advisory,” Pokorny said.