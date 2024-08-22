Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Greater Milford Historical Association

GMHA: Grateful for Jim’s Support

Senator Jim Seward’s legacy is marked by a deep commitment to his constituents and a lasting impact on his community, particularly in his hometown of Milford, New York.

Throughout his long tenure, Seward championed various projects that enhanced the local economy, preserved historical sites and promoted cultural enrichment. He was a true neighbor.

One significant contribution was his support for the David Sayre House Museum, operated by the Greater Milford Historical Association. This museum brings to life the history of the Sayre family and early settlers in Milford, offering dynamic programs that educate visitors about the region’s heritage. Seward’s advocacy for historical preservation and cultural institutions ensured that such important local landmarks received the attention and support needed to thrive.

In addition to his work with historical societies, Seward played a crucial role in economic development. He secured funding through the Regional Economic Development Council awards, which supported infrastructure upgrades and job creation initiatives across his district. His efforts in agricultural safety, particularly the New York Rollover Protection System Rebate Program, showcased his dedication to improving farm safety and supporting local farmers.

Senator Seward’s contributions also extended to preserving and modernizing historical buildings, such as securing a grant for energy efficiency improvements at the historic Herkimer County Jail, now a museum. These initiatives not only preserved the historical value of such sites but also enhanced their sustainability and accessibility for future generations.

Jim Seward’s work exemplifies a legacy of humble service and respectful dedication to his community. His efforts have left an indelible mark on Milford and the surrounding areas, ensuring that both the past and future of these communities are honored and supported. We are very grateful for Jim’s friendship and decades of support and send our deepest condolences to his family. A tree planting and ceremony in his honor is being planned on our property in the Village of Milford. The date and time will be announced in the near future.

The Board of Directors
Greater Milford Historical Association

