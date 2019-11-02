Born To Run

Water logged trains and a lot of mud didn’t seem to slow down 82 teams of dog racers during the Dryland Sled Dog Challenge, part of the world championship IZRA, held in Richfield Springs this morning. Landowner Steven Davis, seen above driving a team during the six dog, is an eleven year veteran of dog racing and hosted the event on his land on Millstone Road. Teams came from Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and as far away as Quebec and Ontario. While racers waited for their turn they could stop by the concession stand and grab a burger made by Danny Garbera, Richfield Springs, and Dennis Dorn, Springfield Center, Seen in inset photo, who were representing the Cannadorago Snot Toppers. Also helping out with dog handling were members of the Richfield Springs Youth Sports group. The races continue tomorrow starting at 8am. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)