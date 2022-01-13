Bound Volumes 1-13-22

160 YEARS AGO

It is well known that a year ago the village of Cooperstown suffered to the extent of perhaps $20,000 on account of the prevalence of small pox — which was first contracted by one of our citizens in New York City. It nearly destroyed one trade for the entire winter; and put the county and the village to a large expense. To the mild type of the disease and the active precautions taken by the authorities may be attributed the fact that but few deaths occurred. It is to be hoped that the legislative members from this county will do what they can to aid the passage of some law which will place the sanitary affairs of our great seaport town (New York City) in better hands and under an improved system.

January 10, 1862

135 YEARS AGO

In his annual report to the legislature, the Hon. A.S. Draper, State Superintendent of Public Instruction states: The educational work in this state has had a wonderful growth and development. In 1850, we were spending $1,600,000 annually in the support of our public school system. During the last year we expended $14 million. It occurs to me that it would not be a bad idea to spend a few thousand dollars once in a while in determining how to spend the vast sum to the best possible advantage. Is our education as practicable as it might be? Do we reach all the children we ought? In our ardor over the high schools, which nine-tenths of our children never reach, have we not neglected the low schools? Is there not too much French and German and Latin and Greek, and too little spelling, and writing, and mental arithmetic, and English grammar being taught? Are not our courses of study too complex? Are we not cramming with facts, which will soon be forgotten, in order to pass examinations, rather than instilling principles which will endure? Are we not giving up moral training more than we ought, because of the danger of trenching upon sectarianism? Is it not time to forbid the diversion of library moneys from their legitimate uses?

January 15, 1887

60 YEARS AGO

Local News – Marine Pvt. Gerald F. Allison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Allison of Fly Creek, has completed recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Drill, bayonet training, physical conditioning, parades and ceremonies and other military subjects are covered during the intensive training. The new Marines will next report to Camp LeJeune, N.C. for combat infantry training.

January 10, 1962