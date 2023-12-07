Bound Volumes

December 7, 2023

160 YEARS AGO

The ceremonies attending the dedication of the National Cemetery at Gettysburg commenced this morning by a grand military and civic display, under command of Major General Couch. The line of march was taken up at 10 o’clock, and the procession marched through the principal streets to the cemetery, where the military formed in line and saluted the President. At a quarter past 11 the head of the procession arrived at the main stand. The President and members of the cabinet, together with the chief military and civic dignitaries took positions on the stand. The President seated himself between Mr. Seward and Mr. Everett, after a reception marked with the respect and perfect silence due to the solemnity of the occasion. The assemblage was of great magnitude, and was gathered within a circle of great extent around the stand, which was located on the highest point of ground on which the battle was fought. So quiet were the people that every word uttered by the orator of the day must have been heard by them all notwithstanding the immensity of the concourse. The President then delivered the dedicatory speech: “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth upon this continent a new nation…”

November 27, 1863

110 YEARS AGO

In Our Town—Mrs. Jasper A. Schrom has adopted a new dog which she has named Welcome. Not that she will ever believe that any dog could quite equal Fred, who a few months ago passed on to “dog heaven.” But it was in memory of Fred that she took her new charge. It is a beautiful Shepherd that has been roaming the streets apparently lost for several days past, and we are sure it has found a good home and a kind mistress.

December 3, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

Only on rare occasions do top-flight government officials open and directly criticize the government and policies of another power. Thus, when President Roosevelt recently spoke of the Jewish persecutions in Germany as being horrible and almost unbelievable, he was doing the unusual and the daring. The immediate response was a bitter campaign of vilification against this country in the inspired Nazi press. The response here was about 100 percent favorable to Mr. Roosevelt’s stands. There is a growing sentiment in this country for breaking off all commercial and diplomatic relations with the Reich.

December 7, 1938

35 YEARS AGO

Since the Cooperstown Fire Department started an equipment fund contributions by area residents have helped to purchase many items, including first aid materials, foam ejectors, lighting plants, air compressors, Survivair units, protective clothing, a rural fire numbering system, a portable pond, a generator, radio equipment, Hurst jaws of life, power megaphone, fire police flashlights, paging units for department chiefs, 50 page units for members, and other apparatus. This past year the contributed funds have helped purchase OSHA bunker pants and boots, new lightweight fire hose, pager batteries, flashlights and four Haline fire extinguishers.

December 7, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

Susan and Jeff O’Handley are the proud owners of a refugee barred owl. The bird was found starving in North Carolina and came to its new home in Hartwick recently to become part of the Wildlife Learning Company team. Three other birds—a turkey vulture, a great horned owl, and a red-tailed hawk—also made the journey north. Wildlife Learning Company, Inc., is a full-service environmental education company. The O’Handleys bring the birds as well as a wide array of other animals to classrooms throughout the region for hands-on learning experiences.

December 5, 2003