Bound Volumes : 10-06-22

October 6, 2022

185 YEARS AGO

The Common Schools’ Curriculum Questioned – How much of the practical business of life do the children learn in the common schools? Does the young farmer in the district school learn anything of Agriculture — and of the nature of sods and manures? — Anything that teaches him to distinguish the different earths, and their peculiar adaptations to the different grains and grasses? Does he learn anything of the best breeds of stock — of the best manner of raising, keeping, and fattening his cattle, sheep and swine? Is he taught that which makes his profession useful, profitable or honorable?

October 9, 1837

160 YEARS AGO

History of Cooperstown – When this book first made its appearance several weeks ago, we simply announced its publication, intending at an early day to give it a more extended notice. As it contains considerable matter of interest to the residents of the county generally, as well of the village of Cooperstown it should and doubtless will have a sale throughout the county. The book embraces a great deal of information derived from our oldest living residents, which would have been lost to us a few years hence — also facts and dates gathered from newspapers and other sources, at no small cost of time and patience and labor.

October 10, 1862

60 YEARS AGO

A Laundromat known as the “Busy Beaver Laundromat” will open on Friday, October 12 at 5 West Beaver Street, Cooperstown. The new concern, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Gifford and Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Reynolds is located in the building formerly occupied by Meadowlark Dairy. Mr. Gifford stated that the Laundromat will have eight 9-pound washers, one 25-pound washer, and four 50-pound washers, all made by Westinghouse. The dryers have two heat settings and the washers are equipped with both a regular and delicate wash cycle. Refreshments including free coffee and donuts will be served on opening day.

October 10, 1962

35 YEARS AGO

The former Great American supermarket on Chestnut Street in Cooperstown will not be used to house prisoners after all, according to Otsego County Representative Joseph P. Franzese, R-Cherry Valley. The Otsego County Board on Wednesday last made official the purchase of the building and parking area from Great American for an amount not to exceed $525,000. “The county is desperately short of office space,” said Franzese, “and it’s just a question now of which offices to put into the building.” Franzese mentioned the county Office for the Aging, the Planning Department, code Enforcement and the Veterans’ Office as among the departments his committee is considering.

October 14, 1987