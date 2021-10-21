Bound Volumes 10-21-21

185 YEARS AGO

Among a list of letters remaining in the Post Office at Cooperstown, Otsego County on September 30, 1836 were those addressed to: William Averill, Dr. P. Besancon, Oren Bliss, Harvey Clark, Alfred Clark, Caleb Clark, Morris Cooper, Richard Cooper, Isaac G. Davis, Mrs. C. Holbrook, Ira Ingalls, Miss M. D. Ingalls, Miss C. Kellogg, Peter Olendorf, Elias Parshall, Ticklar Stockwell, Mrs. Sally Smith, Samuel Taber, John G. Wright, Cyrenus Warren, Miss Sabina Wood, Peter Youngs and Miss Chlotilda Yale. John B. Prentiss, P.M.

October 17, 1836

160 YEARS AGO

Wanted for our sick and wounded soldiers and prisoners at Richmond, blankets for single beds, quilts of cheap material, knit woolen socks, woolen or Canton flannel bed gowns, wrappers, undershirts and drawers, slippers, small pillows and cushions for wounded limbs, delicacies for the sick, &c. A strong appeal is made for the above articles. Will the ladies of Otsego respond? Articles will be received at Miss Loper’s and forwarded to the proper committee.

October 25, 1861

135 YEARS AGO

Miss Constance Fenimore Woolson has rented for the autumn and early winter a part of an old stone villa on the hill called Bellosguardo, outside the Roman gate of Florence, Italy. In the same villa reside Miss Greenough, sister of the sculptor, and Mr. Francis Booth, of Boston, with his daughter and son-in-law Frank Duveneck, the painter. Miss Woolson’s quarters have an old garden in front of them and are very romantically situated. Across the western end of her reception room is a broad parapet, just elbow high, to lean upon, and from this parapet the distinguished novelist gazes upon the most beautiful landscape in Italy — the valley of the Arno westward, with the strange outlines of the Carrara Mountains at its end, and the river like a silver ribbon winding down toward Pisa and the sea. Not far distant is the smaller villa where Miss Woolson’s great-uncle, James Fenimore Cooper, spent two summers with his family sixty years ago.

October 23, 1886

60 YEARS AGO

The death of Charles C. Rummer of Goodyear Lake, former custodian at the Cooperstown Post Office, occurred last Tuesday at his home following a heart attack which suffered while mowing his lawn. He was 73 years old. Mr. Rummer had lived in Cooperstown for many years where he was employed in the post office for 19 years until his retirement in 1958. He moved to Goodyear Lake six months ago. Mr. Rummer was an ardent fisherman and was an authority on fishing in Otsego Lake. He was born in Binghamton on August 30, 1888, the son of Daniel and Jane Rummer and was married to the former Miss Grace Wells on September 11, 1911 in Cooperstown. Her death occurred on June 21, 1957.

October 18, 1961

35 YEARS AGO

Another attempt to organize a union is presently taking place at The Otesaga summer resort hotel. The reasons for the attempt to organize focus in part on an apparent lack of insurance coverage, no real benefits for employees, no vacation benefits, and the breakdown of money that employees receive from the 15-percent gratuities figured into the bills paid by those staying at the hotel. The organizing effort is led by Rick and Janet Cornell under the aegis of the Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Employees and Bartenders Union, Local 471, in Saratoga Springs. The Cornells also hope to establish job security and receive better treatment by management.

October 22, 1986