BOUND VOLUMES: April 1, 2021

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library

210 YEARS AGO

Advertisement – To The Public: A young man, aged about 25 years, deaf and dumb, left the abode of Benjamin Rowland, his father, in Burlington, Otsego County, State of New York the latter part of December last and has not been heard of since. He had on, when he went away, a dark brown Surtout (Ed. Note: a fitted coat), and pantaloons of the same, a striped Swansdown vest, and an old pair of boots. He is of large size and dark complexion. Whoever should be so fortunate as to meet with the said young man, is requested to write a line directing him where to go, as by showing that to strangers, they can inform him what course to pursue to return him to his family.

March 30, 1811

185 Years Ago

Accidental Death – Morgan D. Young, aged 30 years, in the employ of the Oaksville Manufacturing Company as a teamster, was instantly killed on Sunday about three miles north of Oaksville by the overturning of a heavy load of iron castings, which he had in charge.

There are in the House of Assembly in the State of New York 52 farmers, 30 lawyers, 16 merchants, 11 physicians, 7 gentlemen at large, 6 mechanics, 2 innkeepers, 1 farmer and merchant, 1 farmer and miller, 1 judge and 1 civil engineer.

April 4, 1836

160 Years Ago

On Friday night last the Clothing Store of Johnston & Field, of this village, was broken into, and goods to the amount of about $45 were stolen there from. On the following morning a young man named Porter Waterhouse was arrested, who acknowledged the theft and was handed over to Sheriff Mather for safe keeping. For a village of its size, Cooperstown is noted for the number of its youthful idlers, who are without steady employ – the parents of many of whom are not able to support them – and the natural influence is that they must either “sponge” a living, or obtain it by

disreputable or dishonest means. The fate of this young lad should be a warning to others.

It also furnishes one more case illustrating the need of a Police Justice and Constable.

April 5, 1861

110 Years Ago

J. Aspinall McCuaig of New York, vice president of the National Christian League for the Promotion of Purity, who lectured at Fireman’s Hall last Sunday afternoon and evening, started a movement that may become nationwide in its sweep. It is no less a plan than to make Cooperstown the center of the scout movement in the United States and Canada. As the speaker suggested, this is the country made famous by James Fenimore Cooper and his Leatherstocking Tales. With adequate hotel accommodations, a lake surrounded with historic lore dear to a boy’s heart, and a fine country for scouting, this is logically the best place in the United States for an encampment next summer of the Boy Scouts of America, and it could well be made an annual affair. While in New York this week Dr. McCuaig will take up the matter with the national leaders of the Boy Scouts and get their cooperation, together with the financial backing of some wealthy men in the big city. A village committee on arrangements has been appointed consisting of village president Linus M. Barnum, the local clergy, cashiers of local banks, editors of village newspapers, Stephen C. Clark, M.J. Multer, high school principal, and W.H. Martin. Scout master F.S. Squyer and his scout boys are enthusiastic over the idea and they hope that every Cooperstown citizen will do all he can to help boost the project.

March 29, 1911

75 Years Ago

Where Nature Smiles: Otsego Lake was cleared of ice on Monday, March 30. The lake was closed only 61 days, having been frozen over completely since January 27. Last year, the lake was completely frozen over January 12 and remained so for 104 days. The disappearance of the ice at a considerably earlier date than usual is probably due to the heavy deluge of two weeks ago when the surface was raised four feet in a period of about three days, dislodging the grip of the ice on the shore and causing a vast upheaval which started the breakup.

April 1, 1936

60 YEARS AGO

A reorientation plan for re-routing vehicle traffic into and through a part of Cooperstown highlighted a presentation by members of the staff of Blair Associates to a gathering of more than 100 persons at the Cooperstown Elementary School. Blair Associates suggested that a proposal be made to the NYS Department of Transportation to redevelop Grove Street from its southern end at Chestnut near the rail crossing to its northern end at Glen Avenue (State Highway 28-80) and continuing with an extension through to Lake Street (State Highway 80) in the area of West Ridge at the southern end of the golf course. Blair Associates believe this re-routing would relieve a heavy volume of through traffic which is unimportant to the village as an economic factor. (Ed. Note: This plan was never seriously pursued by the village)

March 29, 1961

35 YEARS AGO

On one of the most glorious Easter Sundays ever experienced in the Cooperstown area, temperatures soared to levels never seen here so early in the spring season during the 133-year period for which weather statistics are available. Records fell as the mercury shot to 83 degrees in mid-afternoon Sunday. Harold H. Hollis, weather observer for the National Weather Service, said the reading made it the warmest March day on record, eclipsing the old mark of 82 set on March 28, 1945.

April 2, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Thanksgiving Home Notes by Ellamae Hanson: We had snow again, but that did not dampen the spirits of five residents – Margaret Moore, Margaret Rees, Fannie Navarra, Roxy Carnes and Doris Bliss – as they left for Nicoletta’s Italian Café for lunch. They enjoyed the lunch as well as the camaraderie. It was a good day to do something different.

April 6, 2001