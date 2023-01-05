Bound Volumes: January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

185 YEARS AGO

Young ladies are now-a-days taught a multiplicity of arts and accomplishments, and nothing which can add to the graces of mind and manner, seems to be omitted or forgotten. Only one requisite is wanted to complete the system. It is that these intelligent and accomplished young ladies should be sedulously instructed in the art of applying their knowledge and exhibiting their graces advantageously. Not that they may procure a good establishment, which as the term is now understood, means a fine house, fine furniture, and a husband who has money in his purse, but that they may be fitted to discharge those important duties which can only make woman useful, respectable, truly beloved, and consequently happy. The aim of female education, therefore, ought to be, not to exalt those who enjoy its advantages above their sphere, but to make them more capable of performing the part which the laws of society, and indeed, the nature of things, allots as the peculiar province of the female.

January 1, 1838

160 YEARS AGO

War Commentary – Evils which existed only at the South a year ago as the result of the war are now prevalent enough at the North. We have high prices, a depreciated currency, no specie in general circulation, enormous taxation, and a great deal of discontentment among the people – a discontent which is constantly increasing. Letters from the army, almost without number, show the anxiety among the soldiers that the war should be brought to a speedy end. The frequent changes made in commanding officers, and the evidence constantly furnished them of jealousy and ill feeling existing among our leading generals, are not calculated to increase their confidence. They also see and feel the efforts made by unprincipled speculators and contractors to conduct the war only with a view to their own pecuniary gain.

January 2, 1863

135 YEARS AGO

Filling Ice Houses – Although our northern winters are cold, there is some uncertainty about them. Occasionally we have a season when it is difficult to get ice of good quality and thickness. Those who have ice houses have learned to take them by the forelock, getting some ice early, even when it is comparatively thin. If the weather turns colder additional layers may be put in of thicker ice in the part left vacant for that purpose.

January 6, 1888

110 YEARS AGO

The Parcels Post – The postal authorities have just finished the task of shipping to 60,000 postmasters and 45,000 rural carriers the necessary printed matter, supplies and equipment for the parcels post system which will go into operation today. These shipments have contained 70,000 scales, 110,000 rubber stamps and 10,000,000 insurance tags. In addition, 153,292,455 parcels post stamps and 12,058,435 postage due stamps have been sent out in separate consignments. No service introduced by the government has roused so much interest among the general public.

January 1, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

Where Nature Smiles: Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Ellsworth spent the holidays with Mr. Ellsworth’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald D. Ellsworth at their home on Pioneer Street. Mrs. Ellsworth will remain in Cooperstown having accepted a business position at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital and assumed her duties on Monday. Mr. Ellsworth returned to Rochester, where he will take a course in accounting at the Rochester Business Institute.

January 5, 1938

60 YEARS AGO

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond M. Kniskern have announced the sale of their electrical appliance and service business, Ray’s Electric, to Mr. and Mrs. Theron Van Benschoten, who have operated Van’s TV and Appliances, Inc. in Richfield Springs for the past eight years. Mr. and Mrs. Kniskern will retain ownership of the block on Main Street which houses their store, and also will continue to operate Cooperstown Video Company, the community television antenna system they founded seven years ago. It now services some 600 customers in Cooperstown. Mr. Kniskern has been in the electrical appliance and service business here for more than 32 years with the exception of the years during WWII. Late in 1929, he purchased Maytag Cooperstown from the late William Wright. Mr. Kniskern plans to devote his time exclusively to video matters and is planning to add FM radio channels, plus Channel 9 (Syracuse), Channel 10 (Albany) and Channel 12 (Binghamton) television circuits to the system.

January 2, 1963

35 YEARS AGO

The Freeman’s Journal announces the return of the Richfield Springs Mercury. The Mercury, first published in 1867, stopped printing in 1972. Its name and mailing addresses were then purchased by The Freeman’s Journal. Until a few years ago, the Richfield Springs Mercury had its own page or section within the Journal. Unfortunately the section became smaller and soon disappeared. With your help, we want to bring back the Mercury. We are currently interviewing for a Richfield Springs correspondent to gather news from the community which will be published on page four in both the Wednesday and Friday editions of The Freeman’s Journal.

January 6, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

A vicious one-two punch of powerful snowstorms blanketed the area with several feet of snow as 2002 turned into 2003. Bassett Healthcare officials blame the winter weather for an increase in hospital visits. “Since the Christmas storm we have seen an average of three to four patients each day related directly to snow removal,” said Bassett’s Leslie Raabe. “The types of injuries vary,” she continued. “The most common are finger injuries from snow blower accidents and back injuries from shoveling.”

January 10, 2003