Bound Volumes

June 11, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

Children’s Day—An interesting service, consisting of vocal and instrumental music, will be held in the Presbyterian Church on Sunday morning next, in place of the usual church service, by and under the auspices of the Sunday School.

Accident—Nelson, the 13-year-old son of Fayette Houck of this village met with an accident on Wednesday afternoon of last week, which came near being serious. While splitting wood in the yard, his axe caught on a clothes line, bringing the blade down upon the lad’s head, cutting a gash about three inches in length, necessitating the taking of several stitches to close the wound. Dr. Babbitt attended him.

June 11, 1891

85 YEARS AGO

Excerpts from “Affairs of a U.S. Soldier” by Harold H. Hollis—Maxwell Field, Alabama, June 1, 1941. “Yesterday was pay day in the Army; and a very pleasant day for the some 7,000 soldiers on the post here. In fact, I might call it one of the most pleasant days of my short career of six weeks in the outfit. We were paid our twenty-one dollars per in real American currency which is acceptable anywhere. A soldier can spend more money per minute than any other human being on the face of the earth. Consequently, about the tenth of each month he finds himself suddenly broke. It comes to one as a terrific shock. But our Uncle Sammy has devised a way to ease that shock to some extent. He issues script, or “Canteen Checks,” as they are known here, against the next month’s pay, this to the extent of seven dollars. These Canteen Checks are good only at the Post Exchange stores at the camp. There are still some who find themselves out of checks before the Finance Department does its work.” (Ed. Note: Harold Hollis trained as a weather observer. Hollis worked as a weather observer and journalist and also served as a Village Trustee and Mayor.)

June 11, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

New York Telephone announced this week an all-out effort to protect customers from abusive telephone calls. “We are concerned with the increase in the number of customers who are disturbed by crank, obscene, and threatening calls. Our company has launched a new program aimed at eliminating this source of customer irritation and it is being carried out in cooperation with law enforcement agencies,” Cornelius W. Owens, company president said. The crackdown includes use of techniques aimed at identifying the calling number.

June 8, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

A precautionary four-day boil-water order has been lifted after bacteria test results of the village’s drinking water came back negative. Turbidity, or cloudiness in the water, reached alarming levels May 31. Officials ordered residents and other water users to boil water for two minutes before using it to drink or cook. Village administrator Richard Linn said there were never any reports of bacteria.

June 12, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

June 10, 2006