Bound Volumes

June 18, 2026

185 YEARS AGO

A correspondent writes us that active preparations are in progress for a general celebration by the citizens of Otsego, Montgomery and Schoharie counties, of the ensuing anniversary of our National Independence, at Sharon Springs, Schoharie County, the fifth of July next. Ward Hunt, Esq. of Utica has accepted an invitation to deliver the oration on that occasion. Sharon Springs is a locality delightful from its natural scenery and is acquiring a reputation as a Watering-place. A new Hotel of the largest class, which it is believed will afford accommodations to guests equal in comfort and elegance to any in the State, will be opened on the 5th. The festivities of the occasion will conclude with a Ball in the evening. We commend the Celebration to the favorable attention of lovers of their country, of literary and oratorical effort, and of all those who seek pleasure in gay and fashionable recreation.

June 21, 1841

160 YEARS AGO

The Art of Wife Preserving: A woman must make herself obvious to her husband, or he will drift out beyond her horizon. She will be to him very nearly what she wills and works to be. Unless she adapts herself to her husband, he will fall into the arrangement, and the two will fall apart. I do not mean that they will quarrel, but they will lead separate lives. They will be no longer husband and wife. There will be a domestic alliance, but no marriage. A predominant interest in the same object binds them together after a fashion; but marriage is something beyond that. If a woman wishes and proposes to be the friend of her husband, if she would be valuable to him, not simply as the nurse of his children, and the directress of his household, but as a woman, fresh, and fair, and fascinating, to him intrinsically lovely and attractive, she should make an effort for it. (Excerpt from an essay by Harriet Beecher Stowe)

June 15, 1866

60 YEARS AGO

From 1855 to 1860, Cooperstown was the home of Edward Maynard in the residence located on the northwest corner of River and Main streets, formerly known as Water and Second streets and now owned by Dr. and Mrs. M.A. McIver. Edward Maynard was co-editor of the American Journal of Dental Science. Dr. Maynard attended the dental needs of several Presidents of the United States. For his work in the advancement of the science of Dentistry and for his inventions in the field of firearms, he received many honors. He was once designated court dentist to Emperor Nicolas I of Russia. He was the first to fill teeth with gold foil in 1838.

June 15, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

Connie Tedesco, former postmaster in Hartwick, has been chosen to head the Cooperstown post office effective June 19. She was selected from several applicants by the U.S. Postal Review Board and the director of field operations. The Hartwick resident was a rural carrier, then Hartwick postmaster for three years. Tedesco replaces Roger Smith, who retired in May. Randy Hill was acting postmaster from May 1 until Tedesco’s appointment.

June 19, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Fall-like weather, a slick track and Dan Busby of New Paltz proved to be too much for Cooperstown’s Josh Edmonds to handle. During the finals of the 3,200-meter run at the New York State championship track and field meet—hosted by St. Lawrence University—Edmonds missed capturing a state title by 1.24 seconds, placing second to Busby with a time of 9:13.87. Busby crossed the finish a step ahead at 9:12.

June 16, 2006