Bound Volumes

March 19, 2026

160 YEARS AGO

Summary of Local News: Charter Election—At the election held on Tuesday last, the following village officers were chosen for the ensuing year—being the ticket nominated at the Democratic caucus the previous evening: Trustees—Samuel K. Thompson, G. Pomeroy Keese, Robert Quaif, Jr., William K. Bingham, Samuel A. Bowen, Dorr Russell. Clerk and Treasurer—Charles R. Burch. Assessors—Peter Becker, Rensselaer Waterman, Philip Roof. Constable and Collector—Oliver J. Walradt. Wood Inspector, Oliver J. Walradt. Pound Master—Zadock Fitch.

The Public Health—Within the past few days we have heard that the most exaggerated and ridiculous reports are in circulation in some parts of the county in regard to the general health of this place. The weather for some time past has been particularly unfavorable, and as a consequence, there has been more sickness than usual at this time of year. We are in hopes that more settled weather will soon witness a return to the usual good health of the place.

March 16, 1866

135 YEARS AGO

The musical entertainment given in Village Hall by the military band of Cooperstown on Friday evening last was truly a popular concert—the price of admission was low and the music excellent. The Band never played better and in one particular, never so well—for in the closing piece Mr. McKnight played the piccolo, an instrument much needed in a military band. His pieces on the flute were rendered in the most skillful manner, and drew out repeated applause. He is a resident of Brooklyn, temporarily employed in the village. The violin playing by Messrs. Derrick, Kraham and Bunn, and piano music by Mr. A. Babcock and Misses Van Nort and Potter, the accurate accompaniments by Misses Clarke and Bunn, and the instrumental solos by members of the Band, were all most creditable performances. The cabinet grand piano used on the occasion is one of the instruments sold by L. & A. Babcock of Norwich.

March 20, 1891

85 YEARS AGO

W.H. Caver of Albany, an F.B.I. Field Representative from Albany, spoke to the Cooperstown Rotary club on Tuesday at their regular luncheon meeting at the Cooper Inn. The F.B.I. is increasing its staff rapidly said Mr. Caver, as the result of the necessity of protecting the country against espionage and sabotage by fifth columnists. The fifth columnist he said can be compared to a snake in the grass. The snake you can get rid of in time, but when the fifth columnist bites you, you stay bit. Agent Caver emphasized that it is the duty of every citizen to report to the authorities all indications of fifth column activities that might come to their notice.

March 19, 1941

35 YEARS AGO

Maureen Kuhn, R.N., M.S., F.N.P., has been selected as a 1991 New York State Legislature “Nurse of Distinction” by Bassett Hospital. Ms. Kuhn, a Family Nurse Practitioner, has served at the Community Health Center in Cherry Valley since 1982. She is one of 407 nurses statewide to be chosen as a “Nurse of Distinction.” Ms. Kuhn received her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and her M.S. from Pace University.

March 20, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Following an impressive breakthrough performance in Doha Qatar on March 4, World Cup triathlete and Cooperstown native Sarah Groff hopped a plane to Aquaba, Jordan to continue her quest to become one of the top U.S. women athletes of her generation. Groff jumped to an early lead after the 1.5K swim but fell back after the 40K bicycle leg. Groff then ran the final leg with a steady six-minute mile pace to place 15th overall.

March 17, 2006