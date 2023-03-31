Bound Volumes: March 30, 2023

210 YEARS AGO

Improved Scalping Knives – A person not long since, who was permitted to proceed to Montreal on domestic business, and back to the United States, reports that he passed through one of the Indian encampments and that he saw their scalping knives, the handles of which were richly studded with Mother of Pearl, & silver mounted. They were lately imported from England and no doubt exhibited at the Tower as an improvement in the style of warlike implements put into the hands of savages to defend the bulwark of our religion.

March 27, 1813

185 YEARS AGO

Excerpts from an editorial: Mr. Cambreleng’s Report – This succinct, lucid, and ably reasoned document, embodied in our columns this week, will be read with high satisfaction by all who anxiously regard the entire separation of the fiscal operations of the general government from those of banks of every description as essential to the well-being of the business interests and political welfare of the nation. So simple, yet effective, is its presentation of the principal points of argument and objection that a careful perusal will hardly fail, we think, to carry an entire conviction of the truth and reasonableness of the positions of the report to every unprejudiced mind. And it will have this happy effect: it will increase the estimate of the manly integrity of the President, and the wisdom of his patriotic recommendations, in the minds of those who were before prompt to accord to both a high share of praise. Its important and interesting facts are undeniable; and being so, its conclusions will be ratified by the emphatic affirmative voice of the nation. William Lusk Crandal, Editor Pro Tem.

April 2, 1838

160 YEARS AGO

Advertisement – Spring Term of Cooperstown Seminary – Opens March 27, 1863. Pupils from a distance are expected to board in the Institution unless special arrangement is made with the Principal by the Parents or Guardian. Terms for Board: Washing, Fuel, Furnished Room and Tuition, in Common English, $40 per Term of 14 weeks. Tuition in Primary Department, or in Reading, Spelling, Arithmetic, Grammar and Geography: $4.00; Tuition in Higher English, including Common English, $7.00; Tuition in Latin and Greek, including Higher English, $8.00; Tuition in Piano Music and Vocalization, each $12.00; Use of Instrument, $3.00; Tuition in Guitar Music, $7; Tuition in French and German, each, $6.00; Tuition in Oil Painting, $11.00; Tuition in Penmanship and Book Keeping, single and double entry, $2; Tuition in Commercial Course, $12.00. Address R.C. Flack, Cooperstown, N.Y.

March 27, 1863

110 YEARS AGO

Excerpts from a paper titled “Our Boys” read by Mrs. W.G. Cortright of Cooperstown before the State Universalist Sunday School Association: “How I rejoice when I learn of a church that has cast off its fetters and entered the race to overtake its young people. There is much each church can do. Let her form societies under her auspices for physical culture. What greater need has the developing boy than of systematic physical training? Who can chaperone it better than the church? Let her have tennis courts, baseball nines, rowing, skating rinks and moving picture shows for her young, and all the amusements possible. Some of you draw the line at the thought of the moving picture in connection with the church. But, do you realize the power of a picture? I believe, if rightly directed and supervised by the church, the motion picture can be made the greatest stepping stone toward the Christian life of our childhood. For too long, we have made the mistake of thinking these things are the open doors to an evil life.”

March 26, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

Where Nature Smiles – Good music by Ted Yale and his Sons of Swing for a good crowd was reported at the dance held Friday evening of last week at the Fly Creek Grange Hall. The event was held for the benefit of the Cooperstown firemen’s uniform fund. In addition to the proceeds of the dance, the Fly Creek Grange has donated the sum of ten dollars to the fund. The Pierstown Grange has also offered the use of its hall for a dance for the fund.

March 30, 1938

60 YEARS AGO

The Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital has received the praise of State Police and a Utica Human Society official for its help in the investigation of what they suspect is a fairly widespread dog-snatching racket centered in Oneida and Herkimer counties. A dozen dogs acquired by Bassett Hospital’s research laboratories as blood donors for other dogs have been turned over to authorities after 10 of them were suspected of having entered legitimate trade channels illicitly.

March 27, 1963

35 YEARS AGO

A Wednesday afternoon conference series at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital was recently announced by David S. Svahn, M.D., Chair of the hospital’s Continuing Medical Education Committee and Charlotte L. Hoag, Medical Education Coordinator. The programs are held from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Bassett Hall Conference Center, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. All eight programs are open to physicians, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners and other interested health care providers in the region. The series will begin with “Focus of the Special Health Problems of Women” on April 6, coordinated by Carol K. Beechy, M.D.

March 30, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

During a fun-filled evening at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the Cooperstown Boys Varsity Basketball team was honored for its spectacular 26-1 season. Following a private banquet held in the Hall of Fame’s plaque gallery, the siblings, friends and family members gathered with the team and cheerleaders in the Grand Stand Theater. Basketball coaches Dave Bertram and Todd Murdock, and cheerleading coach Doreen Dohlun thanked the community for its tremendous support throughout the season. “We worked hard as a team all year long,” Coach Bertram said, “and I’m not just talking about the players. I’m talking about everyone – the cheerleaders, the fans, the parents, the community and the players.” Movie man Ted Spencer wrapped up the evening with a sports film tribute.

March 28, 2003