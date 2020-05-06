BOUND VOLUMES: May 7, 2020

200 YEARS AGO

Agricultural: Mr. John G. Harden owns a lot of 14 acres of land in Bristol, Rhode Island, on which are a dwelling house, three barns and a shop. The last summer (1819) he rented a lot of the same for $20 and cultivated the remainder, which produced as follows: 18,600 bunches of onions; 100 bushels of corn; 100 bushels of potatoes; 40 bushels of beets; 40 bushels of Fr. Turnips; 100 bushels of round do; 10 tons of English hay; 5 loads of pumpkins; 300 heads of cabbages; 2 bushels of beans; One-half barrel of currant wine; 40 pounds of onion seed and one-half bushel of beet seed.

Farmers will do well to look to their orchards immediately. A thimble full of caterpillars, which can now be destroyed in an instant, would fill a hat a month hence and require ten-fold he labor to subdue them.

May 8, 1820

175 YEARS AGO

At the U.S. President’s House – Yesterday morning, a man named Milton Fowler, about 35 years of age and apparently deranged in mind, walked into the mansion carrying under each arm a loaf of bread,

and in each hand a bottle of wine. Having deposited his provisions with extreme nicety in a safe place, and after resting a few moments on one of the very softest cushions of the reception room, he began to take a review of the capacious premises. He drew from his pocket a knife and flourished it as he passed through empty rooms before coming to the private apartment of the ladies who called for assistance. Mr. J.W. Dexter, one of our most efficient police officers arrested him. He awaits trial on disturbing the peace and putting the inmates of the President’s house in bodily fear.

May 5, 1845

150 YEARS AGO

Local Briefs: “Lakeview Cottage” is being made one of the prettiest places in the village by its present owner, S.S. Edick, Esq., who has shown much good taste in the improvements made upon it.

The death of Dr. Halsey Spencer, of Edmeston, formerly of this village, takes from

our subscription list an honored name which had been on it upwards of 50 years. His death

was very sudden, just after he had passed the extreme bounds of four-score years.

Diminutive-looking Otsego bass, which average but little over a pound apiece, are selling here at 20 cents a pound. What would the “Old Admiral of the Lake” have thought of offering to give away such small fry in his day?

May 12, 1870

125 YEARS AGO

Football is a great game. According to the printed report of results in the last football season in England, there were twenty deaths from injuries received in the field; one hundred and fifty arms, legs or collar bones were broken and many cases of concussion of the brain, split kneecaps and minor casualties. Yes, it is a great game. But we cannot commend its adoption here. Let the British have it.

A majority of residents of Upper Main Street presented a petition asking for the construction of a sewer from the railroad crossing to connect with the one on Pine Street. The Clerk was instructed to take the steps necessary for its construction.

Mrs. Alfred Corning Clark’s pleasure steamer, “The Narrah-Mattah,” left its

winter quarters for the lake on Monday.

May 9, 1895

100 YEARS AGO

Women Can Now Effect Reforms Through Politics – Women’s entry into politics is likely to bring about many reforms that affect the public welfare. Through their club work they have been able to carry on important investigations that will lead to united effort within party lines. The Democratic Party women can be counted upon to lead, as always, in efforts that spell real progress. In New York City recently the subject of tenement house work has been brought up for discussion through surveys made by the Women’s City Club and the Men’s City Club. During the year, while public attention was diverted from many everyday problems, the number of houses in which piecework is done increased greatly,

and according to statistics there are now 16,219 of these tenements in the State of New York, 15,169 of them in the heart of the great city. Among the workers are numerous children under the age of 14 and in some places 12 percent were children. Tuberculosis and influenza are widespread in the tenements.

May 12, 1920

75 YEARS AGO

Germany surrendered unconditionally to the western Allies and Russia at 2:41 a.m. French time, Monday (8:41 p.m. Sunday). The surrender took place at a little red school house at Reims, France which is the headquarters of General Eisenhower. The surrender which brought the war in Europe to a formal end after five years, eight months and six days of bloodshed and destruction was signed for Germany by Col. General Gustav Jodl, the new Chief of Staff of the German Army. It was signed for the Supreme Allied Command by Lieutenant General Walter Bedell Smith, Chief of Staff for General Eisenhower. It was also signed by General Ivan Susloparoff for Russia and General Francois Sevez for France. General Eisenhower was not present at the signing, but immediately afterward, General Jodl and General Admiral Georg Friedeburg were received by General Eisenhower.

May 9, 1945

25 YEARS AGO

Thanksgiving Home Notes by Eleanor Atkinson: Dr. David M. Kydd passed away at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital on April 20. We shall all miss the gentle humor of Dr. Kydd who lived here at Thanksgiving Home as a resident for five years. He and Beatrice attended most of the parties that were given here and enjoyed the entertainment. Dr. Kydd made an excellent chairman at the Council meetings each month.

May 3, 1995

10 YEARS AGO

Price Chopper has signed a lease on the former Great American store. There are plans to renovate the building and re-open in time for the Fourth of July according to company spokesperson Mona Golub. The 30,000-square-foot building is satisfactory for the company’s needs, she said. Price Chopper has no plans to acquire the adjoining Cooperstown Motel for expansion. The Great American store closed down on the evening of Saturday, May 1.

May 6, 2010