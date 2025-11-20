Bound Volumes

November 20, 2025

110 YEARS AGO

In Our Town—The following are the church preferences of the 2,091 persons interviewed in the recent church census made by the laymen of the Presbyterian, Methodist, and Baptist churches: Baptist, 452; Episcopal, 443; Methodist, 347; Catholic, 331; Presbyterian, 326; Universalist, 107; other churches, 25; no preference, 60.

The Baptist Missionary barrels for Ellis Island will be packed on Thursday. Donations for the barrels may be sent to the church any time.

November 17, 1915

85 YEARS AGO

Fog on Crumhorn Mountain and other high spots hampered Otsego County deer hunters in their opening-day quest for antlered game Friday of last week. The prize story as the season started was credited to Harold Hill, Gilbertsville, who came home with a 150-pound six-point buck. Hill saw the buck as he was drawing milk to Mt. Upton, but had to return to Gilbertsville to get a license, and to his farm for his gun. The deer obligingly hung around the spot where he first saw it and he downed the animal 20 minutes after getting his license, having passed the spot twice in getting ready to shoot.

November 20, 1940

60 YEARS AGO

Paul Z. DuBois, Librarian at the New York State Historical Association, is the author of the lead article in the current issue of The Library Journal. “The Myth of the Historical Society Library” is the title of the article. In it, Mr. DuBois describes the new vitality of NYSHA’s library at Fenimore House. Dispelling the myth that historical society libraries are musty and dim, Mr. DuBois cites the enthusiastic research under way at Cooperstown with the advent of the Cooperstown Graduate Programs. The Library Journal is reputed to have the highest circulation of any library science periodical in the United States.

November 17, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

Edward Hazzard of Cooperstown was recently named 1990 Employee of the Year by the Central Region of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Hazzard, a restoration specialist for the central region, received the award for his leadership of the region’s restoration crew which is based at Glimmerglass State Park near Cooperstown. Hazzard began his parks career in 1975 as a carpenter. He became supervisor in July 1989 and “spearheaded a number of programs that went above and beyond the call of duty,” according to Karen Keast, the agency’s spokeswoman. Hazzard and his wife Pat are active in the Cooperstown community. They have two children, Melissa, 13 and Matthew, 9. Hazzard serves as President of the Cooperstown Youth Baseball program which is currently planning a for Little League complex on Linden Avenue.

November 21, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

Cooperstown Cadette Troop 508 will host a candy and nut sale on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great American store on Chestnut Street. The troop is also seeking toiletries to donate to those in need. Soap, shampoo and deodorant may be brought to the nut sale or dropped off at 85 Chestnut Street until December 5. The Troop 508 Cadettes are: Alexandra French, Brooke Stoecklin, Liesl Hall, Julia Robinson, Meg O’Handley, Georgia Hren-Saphier, Julianna Weiss and Laura Maher.

Grace Livermore, 11-year-old daughter of Garet and Mary Livermore, will dance the dream role of Clara in Fokine Ballet Company’s 18th annual presentation of the “Nutcracker.” Grace has studied ballet from the age of four at the Decker School of Ballet in Oneonta.

November 18, 2005