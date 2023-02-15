BROW: Facemasks, Vaccines Are Not the Answer

Letter from Steve Brow

Dr. Richard Sternberg asks your readers if they are still masking up and getting jabbed. I, for one, am not! The doctor seldom, if ever, mentions the keys to excellent health and COVID/flu avoidance. These time-honored keys are hard work or exercise, obtaining adequate rest, maintaining a slim waistline, getting plenty of fresh air and sunshine, and ingesting many fresh fruits and vegetables.

Donning ridiculous, respiration-depressing facemasks and taking dangerous, toxic vaccinations should be rejected by the medicos. Hopefully the “misinformation king” Dr. Fauci, along with the pharmaceutical companies, will be held accountable.

Steve Broe

Oneonta