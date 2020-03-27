Burlington Flats Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

RICHFIELD – A 20-year-old Burlington Flats man was killed when he was hit by a car making a turn on State Route 28 near the Canadarago Lake boat launch in the Town of Richfield.

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer, Kyle J. Seamon was driving his motorcycle south on Route 28 when a woman driving an SUV north made a left turn onto Hyder Road, directly into Seamon’s path. The SUV and motorcycle collided.

Troopers and emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on Seamon, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on scene. The female driver was transported by AMR ambulance to Bassett Hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

Members of the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and an Otsego County coroner responded to the scene. Troopers were also assisted by members of the Richfield Springs Fire Department and EMS, Schuyler Lake Fire Department, West Winfield Ambulance and state DOT.