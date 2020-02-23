By: Kathy Peters  02/23/2020  6:13 pm
Butterman Discusses Issues  In Series Of Otsego County Talks

Dan Butterman, right, who is campaigning for State Assemblyman against John Salka, R-Brookfield, as for the 121st Assembly District seat in the upcoming state primary was out meeting constituents across Otsego County this weekend. Butterman is seen talking with caaren Fox, owner of the KOA Campground near Cooperstown about job concerns at the Veteran’s Club in Richfield Springs this afternoon. Two more talks are slated for this week; Monday Butterman will be at the the Waterville Library discussing farming concerns, followed by an education dialogue at the Laurens Town Office on Tuesday. Both will take place at 6pm. (AllOTSEGO.com)

