Butterman Discusses Issues In Series Of Otsego County Talks 02/23/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Politics Butterman Discusses Issues In Series Of Otsego County Talks Dan Butterman, right, who is campaigning for State Assemblyman against John Salka, R-Brookfield, as for the 121st Assembly District seat in the upcoming state primary was out meeting constituents across Otsego County this weekend. Butterman is seen talking with caaren Fox, owner of the KOA Campground near Cooperstown about job concerns at the Veteran's Club in Richfield Springs this afternoon. Two more talks are slated for this week; Monday Butterman will be at the the Waterville Library discussing farming concerns, followed by an education dialogue at the Laurens Town Office on Tuesday. Both will take place at 6pm. (AllOTSEGO.com)