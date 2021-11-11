Calendar 11-11-21

►Thursday, Nov. 11

BOOK CLUB – Pick up a copy of ‘Writers & Lovers’ by Lilly King, then discuss it with the group on Zoom on 11/30 at 7 p.m. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

CELEBRATION – 9 a.m. Celebrate Hall of Famers who served in the armed forces. Visitors will also have a chance to write a letter to military personnel and veterans from noon – 2 p.m. which will be sent through Operation Gratitude. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200.

FOREST WALK – 9 – 10:30 a.m. Learn about ‘The Forest from the Ground Up’ with Jeff O’Handley. Walk focuses on the forest floor and how it supports everything above. Registration required. Presented with Glimmerglass Film Days. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at gate of Clark Tower Trail, Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-4488.

SENIOR DINING – 11:30 a.m. Residents aged 60+ are invited to enjoy lunch of lasagna, salad, more. Cost, $3.50/senior. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200.

ARCHITECTURE WALK – 2:30 p.m. Join Cindy Falk, professor of Material Culture at SUNY Oneonta, for walking tour of Cooperstown’s spires, towers, and turrets. About 2 miles. Dress for the weather. Complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Meet at Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

OPEN HOUSE – 6 p.m. Learn how the Toastmasters Club could help you to improve public speaking, communication, & leadership skills at their biweekly meetings. Hosted at The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters/

4-H INFO NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Learn about the programs and activities offered by the 4H program for children aged 5-19. Pre-registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 31 Maple St., Oneonta. 607-547-2536 ext. 225.

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy open mic by local writers with presentation by featured writers Elizabeth Powell and Mary Kay Rummel. Suggested donation, $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. 607-829-5055.

►Friday November 12

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find locally sourced holiday gifts. Proceeds go to restoring this historic Tudor-style inn. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit themajorsinn.com

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find unique holiday gifts made by local artists and artisans at the annual Holiday Show & Sale on display through December 23. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777.

ONLINE AUCTION – Noon. Go online to bid for items available from the Oneonta Historical Society and support this local history organization. Auction will continue through 11/21 at 5 p.m. Presented by The Greater Oneonta Historical Society. 607-432-0960 or visit 32auctions.com/GOHSAuction2021

LECTURE – 12:20 p.m. Hartwick professor of Political Science, Laurel Elder, discusses her new book ‘The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected but Republican Women Don’t.’ Part of the Hartwick College Faculty Lecture series. Free, open to the public. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4921.

CCS THESPIANS – 7 p.m. The CCS Thespians return to the stage for 2021 with a performance of ‘The Wind in the Willows.’ Cost, $12/adult. Masks required, assigned seating. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

SQUARE DANCE – 7 – 9:30 p.m. The Doubleday Dancers meet for the annual Harvest Dance/Pie Night with modern Western square dancing. Caller Ray Taylor. $5/person. Masks required, vaccination for

COVID-19 requested. Coopers-town Elementary School Auditorium. 607-264-8128.

►Saturday, Nov. 13

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy delicious pancakes, real maple syrup, sausage, bacon, french toast, beverages, and more. Cost is by donation. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Locally sourced holiday gifts at the Major’s Inn. See Friday Listing.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Delicious food, baked goods, and holiday gifts to support this local church. Suggested donation for lunch, $7/person. Church of the Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1553.

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m.

– noon. Donate gently used books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs to be sold at the libraries next book sale. Please no old encyclopedias, textbooks, or outdated travel books. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344.

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Explore the exhibit ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur,’ withoriginal illustrations spanning the career of Marc Brown, the creator of the Arthur book series and popular TV show. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

CCS THESPIANS – 7 p.m. ‘The Wind in the Willows.’ See Friday Listing.

DRIVE-THRU DINNER – 3 – 5:30 p.m. Come out and enjoy a roast pork dinner with all the fixings. Cost, $12/meal. Reservations required by Friday. Sponsored by the Otego Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Otego. 607-988-7107.

HARVEST DINNER – 4 p.m. Delicious harvest dinner featuring roast beef, squash, & potatoes to support the fire department. First come, first serve, no pre-orders, takeout only. West Laurens Fire Dept., 2766 NYS 23, West Oneonta. 607-386-4552 or visit facebook.com/WestLaurensFireDepartment

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999.

SOCKHOP – 6 p.m. Return to the 50s & 60s for music, food, and dancing. Enter the HUGE silent auction and have a good time. Admission, $5/person. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102.

►Sunday, Nov. 14

DEDICATION – 9 a.m. Celebrate the contributions and memory of Thomas Tighe. One of 5 stations will be dedicated to his memory. Oneonta Sportmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SECOND SUNDAY SOUP! – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Serving homemade soups every 2nd Sunday of month. Takeout only. All are welcome. Donations to Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church appreciated. At The Pantry, 1472 County Hwy 22, Schuyler Lake.

PAINTING 101 – Noon – 4 p.m. Learn the basics of oil painting a still life at fun workshop. Ages 16+. Registration required. The Art Dept. NY, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. theartdeptny@outlook.com.

CCS THESPIANS – 1 p.m. The CCS Thespians return to the stage for 2021 with a performance of ‘The Wind in the Willows.’ See Friday Listing.

LIVE CONCERT – 3 p.m. Join the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble for fun performance of favorites, old and new, in the first live performance since the Pandemic began. Free, open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-7085 or visit catskillwinds.com

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 – 4 p.m. Learn the history of ‘Experimenting with Intentional Living in New York State.’ Covering 400 years, lecture takes the listener inside some of the most interesting communities. Registration required. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com

►Monday, Nov. 15

RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing.

First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, NYS 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org

►Tuesday, Nov. 16

MEDICARE 101 – 2 p.m. Seniors are invited to learn about the program choices in Medicare during current open enrollment period. Taught by Mandy Rogers of OFA. Cooperstown Senior Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

WRITERS GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Come by and share your writing with a supportive group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

►Wednesday, Nov. 17

BOOK CLUB – 2 p.m. Discuss ‘Post Captain’ by Patrick O’Brian, who was inspired by the works of Jane Austen to write about the adventures of men at sea. Books available at the library. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

►Thursday, Nov. 18

SENIOR DINING – 11:30 a.m. Residents aged 60+ are invited to enjoy lunch of omlettes, hash browns, orange juice, more. $3.50/person. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200.

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Record your feelings, experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, more with supportive group. Bring your own supplies. Share and inspire eachother. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802.

PERSONAL SECURITY – 2 p.m. Seniors are invited to learn about ‘Personal Safety and Security’ with Diana Nicols. Cooperstown Senior Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com