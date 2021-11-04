Calendar 11-4-21

►Thursday, Nov. 4

LIBRARY RESOURCES –

10 a.m. Learn how to access eBooks, eAudio, and eMagazines through Libby/Overdrive apps. Cooperstown Village

Library. 607-547-8344.

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce, whose film, ‘War and the Weather,’ is included in the Glimmerglass Film Days film festival. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

SENIOR DINING – 11:30a.m. Residents aged 60+ are invited to enjoy lunch of Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetables, more. Cost, $3.50/person. Reservations required. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200.

NUTRITION – 2 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly Ferstler, CCE, to discuss cooking for 1 – 2 people, barriers to cooking at home, and how to overcome these barriers. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Discuss new baseball book ‘Forty Years a Giant: The Life of Horace Stoneham’ by historian Steve Treder. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200.

UPCYCLED ART – 5 – 7 p.m. Create beautiful landscape painting on an old vinyl record with artist Julia Hernandez, creator of Crafts and Drafts art series. Cost $25. Materials included. Main View Pottery and more, The Arc Otsego, 79 Main St., Oneonta.

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view documentary ‘The Truffle Hunters’ at the Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

FILM FESTIVAL – 7 p.m. View online film festival featuring 26 full length films about topics ranging from community to racism, climate change to art, and more. Presented by The Glimmerglass Film Days. 607-547-8881.

4-H INFO NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Come learn about the programs and actvities offered by the 4H program for children aged 5-19. Pre-registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225.

►Friday, November 5

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce. See Nov. 4 listing.

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view documetary film ‘First We Eat, Then We Do Everything Else,’ with filmmake Suzanne Crocker at The Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

ASTRONOMY – 7 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association to explore the night sky in the autumn. See the milky way, spot Jupiter and Saturn, and see if you can see the Andromeda galaxy. Bring a comfortable chair and blankets. Binoculars helpful, but optional. Come dressed for the weather. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available in the workshop after the viewing. Free, registration required. Mohican farm, 7207 State Rte. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488.

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Oneonta Concert Association presents a performance from Imani Winds. Tickets, $25/person, available at the door. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-433-7252.

►Saturday, Nov. 6

DENTIST – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Military veterans and their spouses/significant others are invited to sign up for free dental care on this 7th annual Day of Service. Registration required. Aspen Dental, 5001 St. Rt. 23, Oneonta. 1-844-277-3646.

VACCINE CLINIC – 8:15 – 11:30 a.m. Established Bassett patients aged 18+ are invited to receive a flu shot or the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Bassett Family Medicine, Ste 9 , 739 Rt. 28, Southside Oneonta. 607-431-1015.

CRAFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting local crafters and artisans. There’s something for everyone on the list. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401.

BIRD WALK – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society hosts a walk on the shores of Otsego Lake to complement Glimmerglass Film Day festival movie ‘The Falconer.’ Free, open to the public. Please bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Meet on the grounds of The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce. See Nov. 4 listing.

DAY OF THE DEAD – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Graduate Program for a family friendly celebration of the Day of the Dead. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999.

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate art by 4 artists, Christine Heller, Linda Suskind-Kosmer, Rose Mackiewicz, and Thomas Brisson, who challenge the limits of genre by combining paint and photographic media. Reception will include beverages and live music by the Mopar Cams. Runs through 11/20. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070.

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view ‘The Story Won’t Die’ about a Syrian rapper, tortured for his lyrics by the regime who then uses his music to survive the war. Showing at Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

CONCERT – 8 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series presents the rock band Roanoke. Tickets, $20/adult. Ballroom, The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownconcertseries.org

►Sunday, November 7

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by to buy, sell, or trade with 60+ dealers with the Mid-state Arms collectors. Admission, $3/person. All regulations will be obeyed. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-748-1010.

FILM TALK – 2 – 3 p.m. Join zoom conversation on the making of ‘The Wakeful Sleeper’ by Boris Van der Avoort. Presented by The Glimmerglass Film Days film festival. 607-547-8881.

VETERAN SALUTE – 3 p.m. Join the Oneonta Community Concert Band for a patriotic concert saluting our Veterans. Free, open to the public. Pandemic protocols will be observed. Foothills Performing Art Association, Oneonta. 607-376-7485.

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view ‘Weed & Wine’ about the lives of farmers worlds apart but each working to care for their families and their land. Showing at Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

►Monday, Nov. 8

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce. See Nov. 4 listing.

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view ‘Last Days at Sea’ about an island boy struggling with the changing climate and growing up. Showing at The Grandstand Theater, The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “They May Have Just Found James Tanner’s Legs” with Pete Lindemann. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513.

►Tuesday, Nov. 9

ART PRESENTATION – 9:30 a.m. Learn about exhibit ‘Fashioning Art from Paper’ by the Munson Williams Proctor Museum. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344.

►Wednesday, Nov. 10

CONSERVATION WALK – 2 – 4 p.m. Learn about the conservation effort by the Otsego Land Trust at their waterfront property from stream restoration, native plantings, and invasive species removal. Free, registration required. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881.

HOUSEPLANTS – 5 p.m. Join horticulture educator Jessica Holmes to learn about growing and caring for houseplants. You will learn about the types, how to care for them, and about insect and disease problems. Free, registration requred. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 607-547-2536.