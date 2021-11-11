By: Reporter  11/11/2021  1:43 pm
AllOTSEGOTHIS WEEK 11-11-21

THIS WEEK 11-11-21

 11/11/2021    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 11, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Representative Antonio Delgado watches on as Fly Creek Cider Mill owner Bill Michaels shows him where the apples are pressed. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

Local merchants work hard to deflect supply chain hiccups

Cooperstown holds virtual information session on cannabis

Inside The Paper

New State Police Commander focused on recruitment

Why Buffalo matters in Otsego County 

LWV students inside Albany conference

From Cooperstown to Iraq

Oregon to NYC via canoe with a hike to Cooperstown

A local polio pioneer

CCS Thespians to bring live musical back to the stage

Perspectives

Editorial

The other side of Autumn

COLUMNS

Life Sketches

Be afraid – choices

COVID: Good news/Bad news

News from the noteworthy

Old Badger

History Columns

Bound Volumes 

LETTERS

Editors Policy

SPORTS

CCS Girls’ Varsity Swimmers save their best for last

Cooperstown Boys ride golden goal to state final

OBITUARIES

Josephine M. Gilmour

Sandra L. Thorne 

Albert John Zigon Jr. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *